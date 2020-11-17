Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 10.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $334.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,868 shares of company stock worth $175,693,281. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.