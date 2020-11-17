Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.46. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 25,868 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.83.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

