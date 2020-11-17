MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,286.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,038.94 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,490.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,047.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

