Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $371,107.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,488.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Michael Rice sold 34,383 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $1,093,379.40.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $553,875.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $535,312.50.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $134,274.70.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $405,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $17,960.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70, a PEG ratio of 320.10 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,859,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.