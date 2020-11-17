Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.48. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

