Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Middlesex Water worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

