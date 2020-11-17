Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.83. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 33,260 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 million and a PE ratio of -33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 50.24 and a quick ratio of 50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86.

About Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

