Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and Hyliion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.46 $39.11 million N/A N/A Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hyliion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Miller Industries and Hyliion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hyliion has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Miller Industries has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyliion has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.36% 11.29% 7.54% Hyliion N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Summary

Miller Industries beats Hyliion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

