Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.64. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 459,846 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $486,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.