MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.69

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.75. MobileSmith shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company's suite of e-health mobile solutions provides a catalog of ready to deploy mobile app solutions and support services.

