Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $218.90 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

