Morgan Stanley Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

RVLV stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 175,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934,366 shares of company stock worth $153,245,817. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

