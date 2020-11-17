MorphoSys’ (MOR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.