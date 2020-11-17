M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 789,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $71,922,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,287,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

