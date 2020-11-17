M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,645 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

