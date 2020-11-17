M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,217 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

