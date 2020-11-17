M&T Bank Corp Buys 483 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

