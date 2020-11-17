M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 459,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6,185.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 276,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,414 shares of company stock worth $6,154,272 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

