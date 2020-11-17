M&T Bank Corp Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.