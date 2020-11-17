M&T Bank Corp Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Sony by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sony by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

