M&T Bank Corp Has $3.88 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NewMarket by 56.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NewMarket by 30.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $384.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $503.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.86 and its 200 day moving average is $386.95.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

