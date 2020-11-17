M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,479 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,886. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.