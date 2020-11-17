M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

