M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,454 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 upped their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

