M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,910 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

