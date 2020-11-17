M&T Bank Corp Sells 720 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

