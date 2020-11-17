M&T Bank Corp Sells 826 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

