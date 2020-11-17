M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,025,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Public Storage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

