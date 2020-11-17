MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

