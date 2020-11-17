National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 362,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

