Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Navigator by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $452.27 million, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

