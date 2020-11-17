Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Insider Purchases £110,000 in Stock

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) insider Scott Fletcher acquired 2,200,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) stock opened at GBX 5.28 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.78. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.79 ($0.09).

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

