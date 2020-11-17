New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $58,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE NJR opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

