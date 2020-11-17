New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Choice Hotels International worth $24,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

