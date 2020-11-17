New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $24,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 527,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after buying an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120,313 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,090,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,023.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $4,677,942. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.