New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Avangrid worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

