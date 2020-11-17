New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.18 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of TransUnion worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TransUnion by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

