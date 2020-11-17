New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.95 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

AEE opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

