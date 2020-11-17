New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

