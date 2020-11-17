New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Ingredion worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ingredion by 552.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE INGR opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

