New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Pool worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,571 shares of company stock worth $23,178,202 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool stock opened at $340.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $391.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

