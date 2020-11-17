New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 115,968 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.93% of Hexcel worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Hexcel by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Hexcel by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

