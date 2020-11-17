New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,100 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Lennox International worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $301.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.86. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $478,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,436 shares of company stock worth $5,052,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.85.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

