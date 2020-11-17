New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,185 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Zendesk worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 208,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NYSE ZEN opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,147. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

