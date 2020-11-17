New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,600 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,229,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,301,366 shares of company stock valued at $183,541,953.

PINS stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

