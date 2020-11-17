New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,319 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Chemed worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $483.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

