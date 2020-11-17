New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,900 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Entergy worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,696,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,871,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,442,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

