News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.