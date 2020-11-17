Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,577. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

