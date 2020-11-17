NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of NortonLifeLock worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

